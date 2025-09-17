Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mainly dry with rain in the east on Wednesday

Q2 WX
BILLINGS — Chances of rain shift to the east on Wednesday as the upper low moves away, while high pressure brings drier conditions in from the west. Many locations will see lots of sunshine. Daytime highs will be mainly in the low to mid 70s.

The second half of the work week is looking great with our fair share of sunshine, only a minimal chance of rain, and pleasant daytime temperatures. Highs will be mainly in the 70s.

Mainly dry conditions will prevail across the weekend as daytime highs warm into the low 80s for some locations, including Billings. A weak disturbance could bring a few very isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon into the evening, and possibly on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s and 50s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

