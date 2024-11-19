Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mainly dry for the rest of the week

BILLINGS — Watch out for slick and icy roads during your commute Tuesday morning. After seeing rain and snow to start the week, the rest of the week will be mainly dry as high pressure builds across the area. Some shots of energy could still bring daily snow showers to the Beartooths, Absarokas, and even the Bighorns.

An area of low pressure off to the east will bring strong northwest winds to eastern MT Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts up to 60 mph in Fallon and Carter counties.

Models are showing a colder pattern by the end of the weekend, but there is still a good bit of uncertainty concerning potential snow. We'll keep you posted.

High temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, ranging from the 30s to 50s Thursday and Friday, mainly 30s and 40s on Saturday then mainly 30s on Sunday into early next week.

Low temperatures will be in the 10s and 20s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, mainly 20s on Thursday and Friday nights, 10s and 20s on Saturday night then mainly 10s on Sunday and Monday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com