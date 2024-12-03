Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mainly dry and warmer-than-average through Saturday

BILLINGS — After a very cold start to the week, eastern MT will see warmer daytime temperatures with highs in the 30s and 40s on Tuesday while other areas (including Billings) will reach into the 40s and 50s as dry conditions persist.

It will be cooler on Wednesday as a backdoor cold front dropping down from Canada will knock highs down into the 30s east, 40s central, but still some 50s west. The front will bring a slight chance of light snow across northeast MT Wednesday morning and night. A quick warming trend will push temperatures into the 50s Thursday through Saturday before another cold front sweeps through on Sunday that will cool temperatures down again into the 30s and 40s.

A chance for mountain snow and lower elevation rain returns Saturday night into Sunday as the cold front moves through. Much of the region could wake up to snow on Monday morning.

Periods of strong winds will impact the western foothills through Tuesday night with gusts over 50 mph possible from Livingston to Nye and Big Timber to Harlowton. Gusty winds over 20 mph are possible across the rest of the area.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s through Thursday night before warming into mainly 30s Friday and Saturday nights. It turns colder Sunday and Monday nights with lows dropping into the 10s and 20s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

