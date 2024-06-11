Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mainly dry and warm for the rest of the week

BILLINGS — We can expect lots of sunshine on Tuesday as high pressure and zonal flow will keep dry and warmer-than-average conditions in place. Much of the area will see highs in the 80s and maybe a few 90s. It will be breezy to windy at times with gusts between 15-30 mph.

A small stream Flood Advisory remains in effect Tuesday across a portion of south-central Montana due to excessive rain and snow melt runoff. Flooding will be possible along streams and creeks.

It will stay dry on Wednesday as highs remain about 10° above average, staying mainly in the 80s although some spots could reach into the low 90s. It also could get quite windy with gusts up to 30 mph out of the west, especially over the western foothills.

A weak cold front is forecast to move through the area Wednesday, bringing a slight chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 80s with a few 90s possible.

Daytime temperatures will cool a bit on Thursday and dry conditions will persist behind the cold front with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Flow will shift in from the southwest on Friday, bringing a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms west of Billings before spreading across the rest of the area by the evening. Because of daytime heating, some areas could reach into the lower 90s, there will be an increased chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Southwest flow continues on Saturday, keeping a slight chance for rain in the forecast. It will also be a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday and Monday will be even cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s as the region will be behind another cold front. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible both days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

