Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lowland rain & mountain snow on Saturday; more Sunday

BILLINGS — A large trough of low pressure is making its way across the southwestern part of the country, but it is pushing a lot of clouds our way from the southeast. As a result, we can expect increasing clouds Friday night and Saturday, with lowland rain and mountain snow returning to Montana and Wyoming this weekend.

The airmass over the northern Rockies is relatively mild for early February, which means snow levels will initially start fairly high Saturday morning, around 6,000 feet. The snow level will lower through Sunday evening to around 3,000 to 3,500 feet, which means lower elevations will get snow, but mainly rain will fall.

Be mindful of roads through Monday morning, as there will be slick spots, and the mountains will get plenty of snow. There is a chance for some localized lowland flooding where light amounts of rain are unable to soak into frozen ground, but rain amounts will be light. We'll have more rain and snow next Wednesday and Thursday.