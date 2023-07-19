Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of sunshine today, Wildfire smoke

BILLINGS — Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will attempt to slide back into the area today and tomorrow so those with respiratory issues will need to monitor the situation. Luckily, we're not expecting it to be as thick this time around.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place over the next 7 days if not for the rest of the month. A shift in winds brings a slight chance of rain to the mountains Thursday and Friday.

It will be breezy to windy in eastern Montana today with gusts 20-30 mph possible.

We'll enjoy cooler afternoon highs today (the coolest day of the week for some) but daytime temperatures will rebound on Friday pushing into the low 90s then into the mid-to-upper 90s across the weekend into early next week. A few places may reach into the low 100s.

Speaking of triple digit temperatures, you might be interested to know that Phoenix, AZ set a record yesterday of 19 days straight with a daytime high of at least 110° with no sign of stopping through at least the middle of next week. Wow!

Daytime highs will be in the 80s today and tomorrow, 80s/90s on Friday then 90s across the weekend with a few 100s possible Saturday through Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight, 50s/60s Thursday night then mainly 60s Friday night through early next week.

