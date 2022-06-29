BILLINGS — We start off with sunshine through early afternoon before clouds move in. A stray thunderstorm or two could pop up. There is a chance of isolated severe storms to the southeast of Yellowstone County this afternoon into the evening. Areas including Lame Deer, Broadus, and Sheridan, WY could experience gusty winds, lightning, periods of heavy rain, and hail. Expecting dry conditions tomorrow and Friday.

It will be cooler today and tomorrow with the coolest daytime highs on Thursday. It doesn’t last as temperatures warm back up across the Independence Day weekend.

Daily showers and stray thunderstorms will be possible Saturday through July 4th.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, mainly 70s on tomorrow, 70s/80s on Friday then 80s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight through Friday night then 50s/60s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com