Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of Sunshine Over the Next Few Days

BILLINGS — High pressure begins to build in over the region today bringing sunny skies along with dry and warmer conditions to the area. Upper ridging and downslope flow will really warm things up starting tomorrow as daytime highs will reach back into the 70s and stay there through the weekend. Record highs could fall in some places including Billings.

With the warmer temperatures, lack of precipitation, lower humidity, and an increase in winds, there will be an elevated concern for fire risk Thursday and Friday in areas including Sweet Grass, Meagher, Wheatland, and Park counties.

There is still uncertainty as to when our next chance of precipitation will arrive. Models are trying to push another system in the first part of next week, so rain could be in order by Monday or Tuesday.

Highs will reach the mid 50s today, low 70s Thursday and Friday, and mid 70s on Saturday. Lows in the lower 30s tonight, lower to mid 40s through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

Facebook

Twitter

