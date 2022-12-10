Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week

BILLINGS — We can expect variable cloudiness on Sunday and maybe a few flurries out ahead of a big shot of snow next week.

We're keeping an eye on an upper level low with a lot of moisture associated with it coming in from the southwest. This has the potential to dump a good amount of snow on the area Monday through Thursday.

Winter storm conditions are possible for Billings and especially eastern Montana, northeastern Wyoming and into the Dakotas. Billings and areas north and south will have a chance at over 6” of snowfall with areas east eyeballing 10”+. Areas west could receive up to 4”.

Needless to say, traveling conditions next week will not be the best. Heavy snowfall with blowing snow and visibility below a quarter of a mile will all be possible especially in the eastern part of the state and down into northeast Wyoming. Use caution when you're commuting and stay off the roads as much as possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s on Sunday then mainly in the 10/20s next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the single digits/10s through the end of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com