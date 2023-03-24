Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow heading our way

BILLINGS — The ridge of high pressure that has been keeping dry conditions in place over the last few days exits as an area of low pressure moves in from the Pacific carrying a hefty amount of moisture with it.

Higher elevations will get snow this afternoon, but it will still be warm enough in the lower elevations for rain this afternoon through the evening. As a cold front pushes through tonight, the rain will turn to all snow for the weekend.

Through Monday morning, several feet of snow could fall in the Beartooths/Absarokas and Pryors/Bighorns. Billings could receive 4-9" with areas west and south picking up several inches as well. (See attached graphic). East and southeast Montana expected to get little to no accumulation.

While grassy areas will see accumulation from the get-go, the roads will still be too warm for a lot of accumulation to start. The snow will melt then freeze overnight making for very icy roads Saturday. A better chance of accumulation on streets and roads will come Saturday afternoon through Monday morning as the pavement cools. Plan on messy driving conditions through Monday at the least.

Conditions will be calmer Monday afternoon into Tuesday, but models are hinting at another round of snow coming to the area Wednesday into Thursday. There is still some uncertainty with this. We'll continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Ice jams are occurring in southeast MT with flooding in fields near Broadus. Watch out for flooding in areas prone to such along the Yellowstone and Powder rivers over the next few weeks.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today then mainly 30s Saturday through mid next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight and tomorrow night then 10s/20s Sunday night through mid next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

