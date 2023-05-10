Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of rain heading our way

BILLINGS — It should be a mostly dry day across the area, but unsettled conditions will begin to kick in this afternoon.

We're keeping an eye on a chance of severe weather this afternoon into the evening in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming as a trough develops and strengthens over the area. Storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, times of heavy rainfall, and hail.

An area of deep low pressure coming out of southern California (it will stay to our south) will deliver a lot of moisture through at least Friday night. On that note, a Flood Watch will be in effect tonight through Friday night for east-southeast Montana and Sheridan county, Wyoming.

Confidence is still high for heavy rain to impact the area tonight through Friday night with areas east and south of Yellowstone county receiving 2-3” of rainfall. Billings could get up to 1". Most other spots in the Q2 viewing area aim to receive less than half an inch.

6-10" of snow will be possible in the mountains for areas above 8,000 feet with the bulk falling on Thursday.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, mainly 50s tomorrow, 50s/60s Friday and Saturday, 60s/70s on Sunday then mainly 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s tonight through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com