Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of cold, some snow, but the winds will decrease

THROUGH TONIGHT: A strong cold front plows across southeast Montana, bringing wind gusts between 50-65 mph pummeling the region through this evening. Rain showers or a rain/snow mix will fall through the early evening.

Areas from Miles City to Baker and down to Ekalaka will watch that rain transform into snow as temperatures crash. Expect a couple inches of accumulation, but those winds will whip the snow around, creating dangerous whiteout conditions that could make driving treacherous, especially in northeast Montana. The good news? Those winds should finally calm down after midnight.

TUESDAY: Winds will be much lighter but temperatures will be cold. Morning readings will be in the single digits and teens with mostly 20s in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY: A weather system diving down from Canada will deliver the coldest punch so far in 2026. Snow will begin falling Wednesday evening with 1-3 inches across most of the region, with areas along the Montana-Wyoming border possibly seeing even more.

Temperature-wise, highs will be struggling to reach the teens and 20s, with morning lows Thursday and Friday plummeting into the single digits above and below zero. Your Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes could be significantly impacted, so check road conditions before heading out.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Friday brings another system, but this one's much weaker with little to no additional snow outside the mountains. Temperatures will slowly start their recovery, with highs climbing into the 20s and 30s over the weekend.