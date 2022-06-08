Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of changes in through the weekend

FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING JUNE 8, 2022
Scripps
FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING JUNE 8, 2022
FORECAST WEDNESDAY EVENING JUNE 8, 2022
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 19:30:59-04

BILLINGS — Thursday and Friday are relatively quite weather days with highs mainly in the 70s to low 80s and lows inthe 40s/50s. Average Spring weather.

Starting Saturday afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms come back into the mix. There is a chance of some severe storms Sunday favoring southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming.

Weekend highs are still warm, reaching the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Showers and a cooler day by Monday is followed by a breezy Tuesday. Both days land in the 60s for high temperatures. Average at this point in June is the mid-70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119