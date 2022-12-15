Q2 Billings Area Weather: LOTS in the weather to know about

BILLINGS — While our major storm system exits, another feeds into it. And after a brief break, we alternate between cold and periods of snow.

More snow and gusty winds will create blowing and drifting snow over the eastern counties of Montana and northern Wyoming into Thursday morning. Some areas could get another 3 to 6 inches in addition to what is already on the ground.

New snowfall will taper off Thursday, but blowing and drifting snow may persist into Friday. Travel, especially in rural areas, will continue to be hazardous.

Temperatures will be mainly in the teens with some single digits in the mornings with highs in the 20s to around 30 in the afternoons through Saturday.

An Arctic cold front will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far starting Sunday. High temperatures will be in the single digits to the 20s, with morning lows dropping below zero.

The coldest air will be over northern and eastern MT. The warmest air will be along the foothills. Along the warm/cold line, areas of snow showers will develop at times.

Pack winter clothing in your car in case of an emergency. Ranchers should prepare livestock for the cold temperatures as well.

