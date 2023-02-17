Q2 Billings Area Weather: Looking ahead to the snow and cold

BILLINGS — For now, our focus is on wind in the mountain foothills. By the end of the weekend, snow followed by very cold temperatures dominate the weather.

Winds in the Livingston/Nye/Big Timber/Harlowton area will gust 45 to 55 mph with top gusts to 65 mph possible Thursday night through Friday morning. Motorists in high profile vehicles and towing unit should consider delaying travel until winds decrease through Friday afternoon.

There is high confidence in much colder and wetter weather starting this weekend to the middle part of next week.

One disturbance will bring snow mainly West of Billings on Saturday. Round two will bring widespread snow starting Sunday night tapering off through Wednesday.

Arctic air will invade the area by midweek. High temperatures through Monday in most of the area will be in the 30s and 40s, the drop to single digits above and below zero by Wednesday and Thursday.

Expect overnight temperatures to be is coldest the teens to 20s below zero by Thursday morning with additional wind chill values.

Snow amounts are still a question, but heavy snow is possible in the mountains with significant snow possible especially from Billings to the South and East Sunday night through Monday. As temperatures drop Tuesday and Wednesday, snow will become light and powdery.

Hazardous travel, dangerously cold temperatures and harsh conditions for young livestock are anticipated. Keep checking back for updates as conditions become clearer in the coming days.