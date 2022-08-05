Q2 Billings Area Weather: Longer sleeves and pant legs for Saturday

BILLINGS — Cooler air digging in from the north teams up with moisture streaming in from the south for a cooler and wetter day on Saturday. Then the heat returns quickly.

Rain sputters around the region Friday evening and turns into widespread rain and showers Saturday. Rain totals will vary from a trace to about an inch as the system fades off to the east Saturday evening.

Highs temperatures Saturday will be held to only the 60s in many places to a few low 70s. Drier air Sunday recovers to the 80s- closer to early August averages- and peaks in the upper 90s to 100s by midweek.

Hot and dry conditions continue for the rest of the week.