Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lingering AM Rain And Snow With An Eclipse On Monday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure over the Plains continues to push clouds, rain and snow toward Montana and Wyoming this evening. Most lower elevation locations will receive rain rather than snow, but there will be mixes in places, causing slick roads. The Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will continue through Monday morning and afternoon, respectively.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 11:39AM, reach its maximum at 12:43PM, and will end at 1:49PM. At this time, it appears central and southwestern Montana will have the best sky condition to see the eclipse. The further east you live, the more clouds you'll have to contend with. It is possible the clouds will thin enough for other parts of eastern Montana to see it... use the proper eyewear!

We'll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky Tuesday and Wednesday with gusty wind and isolated showers, but most areas will stay dry. A ridge of high pressure will briefly build over the northern Rockies Wednesday and Thursday, which will quickly warm our air, but we'll still have more breezes. Another trough of low pressure will bring a cooldown with more chances of rain and mountain snow next weekend.