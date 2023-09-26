Q2 Billings Area Weather: Like last week, warm and dry then cooler and wet

BILLINGS — High pressure over the region will bring warm and dry conditions Tuesday but will start to break down on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, with low humidity.

Southwest winds will increase west of Billings and in northeast Montana on Tuesday. Gusts of 30-40 mph can be expected.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night through Wednesday, bringing a cooling trend. Highs will be mainly in the 70s Wednesday and then drop mainly 60s Thursday and Friday.

The chance of precipitation increasing by the end of the week. While it is too soon to tell how heavy the rain might be, the chance of at least some mountain snow looks pretty good.