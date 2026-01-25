Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light snow showers tonight, clearer but colder Sunday

BILLINGS — After a very cold day on Friday and another chilly start to Saturday, most of our area warmed on Saturday, although it remained cooler than average. That warming lasted until our latest wave moved in from Canada, and brought another round of light snow showers to southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of our area through Sunday morning, with 2-5" of snow possible northwest and south of Billings. Billings itself will likely receive less than an inch of snow. Sunday afternoon will look and feel a lot different with more sunshine and gusty wind, but it will end up cooler than Saturday. Highs on Sunday will range from the lower 10s to the lower 20s in our area.

This weekend has (and will) feel like January and winter should, but this may be the last feel of real winter we have for a while. The wind will strengthen on Monday and we can expect clouds late in the day. That wind will quickly warm our area back above average, and we have a modest warming trend through the end of January next Saturday, with most highs in the 40s, and a few lower 50s will be possible.