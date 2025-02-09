Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light snow showers Sunday; bitter cold air coming soon

BILLINGS — The impressive snow from Friday stopped falling, and it led to a beautiful, snowy, icy, chilly Saturday in Montana and Wyoming. We can expect increasing clouds late tonight and early Sunday, and that will lead to another chance for light snow showers Sunday and early Monday. Amounts won't be heavy, but it will make some areas slicker with snow on the ice which is in place.

Our chances for snow rapidly diminish through the day on Monday as another blast of very cold air arrives from Canada Monday and Tuesday. Highs will struggle to get very far into the single digits Monday afternoon despite our clearing sky, and we will likely have our coldest morning of the season thus far Tuesday morning. Lows around the region will range from -10 to -30. Stay safe!

We can expect a partly cloudy sky Tuesday and Wednesday, but with overnight lows falling well below zero, highs will not rise very high. We'll have more breezes Wednesday which will help mix the air and warm it a bit, but it will remain cold. We can expect more clouds Thursday as another storm approaches, and we'll have more snow showers along with our cold air Friday and Saturday.