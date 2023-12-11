Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light Snow & Rain Possible Monday Morning & Afternoon

BILLINGS — Many parts of central and southern Montana along with northern Wyoming had strong wind from late Saturday night through much of Sunday. Some gusts were 60-70 mph from Livingston to Big Timber. Thankfully, that wind will begin to weaken, and Monday will be breezy rather than windy. It is ushering in our next storm, too.

A wave of energy will sweep over the northern Rockies and adjacent plains late Sunday and Monday, delivering a quick shot of mainly snow, but rain will be possible, too. The snow and rain amounts will be light, but there will be some slick roads and cooler weather, so please travel safely through the day on Monday. Highs will be seasonably cool.

We can expect fewer clouds and quieter weather Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs will be around 10 degrees above average by Wednesday and Thursday. More clouds will move our direction late next week and the following weekend as another trough approaches, but at this time our weather looks to stay dry with more gusty wind.