Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light Snow On Sunday With Bigger Changes Next Week

BILLINGS — Although we had some sunshine early Saturday, much of the day brought a sheet of gray as clouds moved into the sky over Montana and Wyoming. There will be a chance for light snow overnight, but most of the snow that we'll get will fall on Sunday. Amounts should be light for all areas, but dry carefully on the newly snowy roads.

Monday will offer a break from the winter weather with more sunshine, but it won't be warm with a cold morning and a seasonably cool afternoon. Tuesday will warm further to above average, but it won't be comfortable as stronger wind will develop, and areas from Cut Bank to Livingston could have gusts of 50-70 mph at times.

I would advise that you get as many outdoor errands and chores done as you can before Tuesday, because more chances for snow are coming, along with the gusty wind and much colder air. Highs will still be fairly close to seasonable Wednesday, but it will get much colder late next week with below zero lows likely for most areas.