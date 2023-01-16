Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light snow, freezing rain and fog possible this morning

BILLINGS — Expecting a chance of light snow in areas west of a line from Lewistown to Billings and south of a line from Billings to Miles City to Baker this morning. Most will receive less than an inch, but some spots closer to the MT/WY line could pick up an inch or two. The Beartooth/Absaroka/Bighorns could pick up over 2"+.

Miles City to Baker and areas north could receive some light freezing rain in this morning with other areas north and east of Billings could have to deal with patchy dense fog. Be cautious of slick roads and reduced visibility.

High pressure brings dry conditions back into play tomorrow through Wednesday afternoon ahead of another quick shot of energy that could deliver very light snow Wednesday night through Thursday night. No accumulation is expected.

Friday through Saturday afternoon will be dry before the next system brings a chance of snow by Sunday especially in the mountains.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s this week with nighttime lows mainly in the 20s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com