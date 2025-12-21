Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light snow and rain possible Sunday and early Monday

BILLINGS — Saturday brought a bit of a break from our active weather pattern in Montana and Wyoming as we closed out the final full day of autumn. We had more sunshine than we've had for a while, but temperatures were seasonable and the wind was still a bit gusty. We can expect increasing clouds by Sunday morning just as winter begins at 8:03AM.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy and breezy day with slightly warmer than average air. We will have a chance for light rain and snow showers as a disturbance moves our way. The mountains will get a lot more snow, however, and there is a Winter Storm Warning for the Absarokas and Beartooths from early Sunday to early Monday. 1-2 feet will be possible.

After that wave leaves, we'll still have a mostly cloudy sky Tuesday and Wednesday with above average temperatures and breezy to locally windy weather. Another disturbance will approach about the time Santa will be on his way, and we'll have another chance for light rain and snow mixes mainly early Christmas Day, with more showers on Friday.