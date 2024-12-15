Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light Rain Saturday Night And Light Snow On Sunday

BILLINGS — A storm is moving into the northern Rockies Saturday evening, and we can expect lower elevation rain and mountain snow this evening and overnight. It won't be heavy, but there will be some wet and icy roads. The wind will continue in areas near Livingston, so keep a firm grip on the wheel if driving, and expect snow over Bozeman Pass.

Although we're warmer than average for mid-December, cooler air is going to change the lower elevation rain to snow Sunday morning and early afternoon. It also won't be heavy and will likely only accumulate on grassy areas, but you'll want to drive carefully. Much of eastern Montana will be under Winter Weather Advisories through Sunday afternoon.

We'll have a break from the wet and snowy weather on Monday, but we'll still have gusty wind at times. There is a slight chance of snow showers on Tuesday and temperatures will finally fall to seasonably cool levels. More wind is coming late next week, and we can expect highs to be well above average as autumn ends and winter begins next Saturday.