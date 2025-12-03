Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light overnight snow; clearer but cooler on Wednesday

BILLINGS — A wave of energy moving over Montana and northern Wyoming early Tuesday brought light amounts of snow to the area, and an approaching cold front pushing southward will bring more scattered snow showers tonight along with much colder air. The further north you are, the colder it will be Wednesday morning and afternoon.

After some lingering light snow showers early Wednesday, we can expect more sun than we had on Tuesday and the wind will be weaker. Despite the sun, and because of the cold front, highs Wednesday will be cooler. This will set the stage for a much more active weather pattern for the rest of the week through the weekend and early next week.

We can expect increasing clouds with a few snow showers and breezes on Thursday, but highs will warm to more seasonable levels. Better chances for snow mixed with rain will arrive late Friday and Saturday, with most highs remaining in the 30s. Sunday and early next week the jetsteam will be over the region, and we will have much stronger wind.