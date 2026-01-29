Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light eastern snow showers tonight and Thursday

BILLINGS — The first of several waves began moving over Montana and Wyoming on Wednesday. It has already brought a lot of clouds, and a minor cooldown compared to Tuesday. Light snow showers will be possible from late this afternoon through the overnight and early Wednesday morning hours, mainly in the eastern thirds of Montana and Wyoming.

Central Montana will get some sunbreaks and more gusty wind for a good portion of Thursday as that first disturbance exits the region. Highs will also rise about 10 degrees warmer than average. We can expect increasing clouds Friday and Saturday as the next wave arrives, and we'll get a few rain and snow showers very early Saturday with more wind in the afternoon.

Much of Sunday will be a break between these small storms, but we'll still have a lot of clouds along with well above average temperatures. A third small storm will arrive next Monday, and it will likely bring our best chance for rain and mountain snow. It won't be too heavy, though. Highs will cool beginning Monday, but they'll stay warmer than average for early February.