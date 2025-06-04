Q2 Billings Area Weather: Let's step you through our early June Weather

BILLINGS — Some weak convection has resulted in scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, mainly in eastern Montana. Expect more of the same through sunset.

There is a low chance of precipitation overnight, especially in Sheridan County. Wyoming and along the southeast Montana / Wyoming border, with overall wetter conditions remaining to the south.

Another shortwave will lead to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Thursday. This could impact your outdoor activities with brief moderate rains and breezy winds.

Lows Thursday morning will range from the upper 30s to 40s, while highs will reach between the mid-60s to lower 70s. There is a potential for wildfire smoke late tonight and Thursday, possibly causing occasionally hazy skies, mainly in northeast Montana.

Calmer and warmer conditions expected with temperatures rising to the high 70s and mid-80s for Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, a trough will bring a slight drop in temperatures with the most significant decreases near the North Dakota border.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to see temperatures rebound to the low to mid-80s, with some areas east of Billings having a 20-50% chance of exceeding 90°F. There is another chance of widespread precipitation around next Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level wave is expected to arrive. There are some signals that there could be stronger storms.