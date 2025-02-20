Q2 Billings Area Weather: Let the warm-up begin!

BILLINGS — It will still be dangerously cold Thursday morning with wind chills 25-40 below in our eastern counties where a Cold Weather Advisory is effect through late morning.

After enduring brutally cold temperatures at times during the month, Billings will try to finally climb back above the freezing mark for the first time since February 1st on Thursday as a warming trend will push highs mainly into the 20s and 30s across the area. Parts of eastern Montana could top out in the teens, though.

A quick disturbance will bring a chance of mountain snow on Thursday. Some valley areas could see flurries, too. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies could pick up a few inches or more but only light accumulation is expected across the Pryors and Bighorns. Periods of light mountain snow will linger into early next week.

Winds will pick up Thursday night and Friday from Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton as gusts between 25-45 mph are possible. Winds will increase to 50-70 mph Friday night through Monday. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern, but warmer temperatures could help lessen the impact. Still, watch out for times of reduced visibility while driving.

Temperatures will continue to get warmer with highs in the 30s and 40s on Friday then mainly 40s across the weekend with some areas reaching the lower 50s Sunday into early next week. Nighttime temperatures will be getting warmer, too. Lows will be in the mainly teens and 20s Thursday night and Friday night then 20s and 30s across the weekend into early next week.

With these warmer temperatures, there will be a concern for flooding in prone areas this weekend into next week. As the ground is frozen, snow melt will cause runoff, ponding of water, and possible ice jam flooding in small streams and creeks. Be prepared to protect property, equipment, and livestock.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com