Q2 Billings Area Weather: Let the cool down begin

BILLINGS — After reaching 80° temperatures over the last couple of days, a double shot of cold fronts (one this morning then another this evening) changes things moving forward. In fact, we may not see the 80s again for the season. Daytime highs will be about 10-15° cooler today than they were yesterday as chilly air moves in behind the fronts.

Billings should stay dry today, but there is a chance of showers north and west of Yellowstone County this afternoon into the evening which could linger in eastern Montana and northeast Wyoming tomorrow.

An area of low pressure will wield its influence on the area starting Friday with a better chance of rain staying with us through the weekend. A few thunderstorms could mix in as well. Southern MT/northern WY could get over half an inch of rainfall. This system will also bring even more of a cool down with highs in the 50s and 60s across the weekend.

Expecting mountain snow in the higher elevations of the Beartooths and Absarokas this weekend through Monday. 1-4" could fall impacting travel along the Beartooth Highway. Plan on winter conditions if heading that way.

Daytime highs will be mainly 70s today, mainly 60s tomorrow, 60s/70s on Friday, 50s/60s across the weekend then mainly 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com