Q2 Billings Area Weather: Less wind but cool mornings for now

BILLINGS — As winds around Livingston and the surrounding area ease Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday start off mainly below freezing. Highs will be close to average.

Morning temperatures will be mainly in the 20s with some low 30s the next couple of mornings. A disturbance Wednesday will create areas of light mountain snow and scattered showers in the lower elevations.

The usually windy areas around Livingston and Nye will see the winds increase Thursday and Friday with gusts of 55 to 65 mph possible. The Big Timber and Harlowton areas could also see the winds pick up.

Highs Friday through Monday will be mainly in the 50s with some low 60s, and lows in the 30s to low 40s and staying mainly dry. There are signals of cooler and wetter weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.