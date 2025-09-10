Q2 Billings Area Weather: Less smoky, mostly cloudy, and warmer-than-average

BILLINGS — Let’s start with some good news—wildfire smoke should gradually thin out from south to north on Wednesday as winds shift in from the south-southwest.

Through Thursday, our weather will be influenced by a ridge of high pressure over eastern Montana and a large low-pressure system lingering to the west. This setup will keep temperatures warmer-than-average, with highs ranging from the upper 70s in the west to the low 90s in the east.

Storm chances will ramp up Wednesday, and especially on Thursday, becoming a bit more widespread. Some storms could be strong at times, with a MARGINAL (1 out of 5) risk of severe weather in eastern Montana late Thursday afternoon into the evening.

Friday and Saturday bring the best potential for widespread rainfall as an upper-level trough moves across the region. Many locations have a good chance to pick up at least a half inch of rain, with the highest chances near the Dakota border. Some eastern counties could even see more than an inch and a half. Thunderstorms are also likely both days, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. While it’s still uncertain whether conditions will favor stronger storms, it will definitely turn cooler.

The trough should move out sometime on Sunday, though a slight chance for lingering rain will remain. Monday looks mainly dry ahead of the possibility of another system moving in early next week, which could keep the pattern unsettled into midweek.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s on Friday, cooling to the low 70s on Saturday, then the low- to mid-70s on Sunday. Temperatures rebound into the mid-70s to near 80°F on Monday.

Nighttime lows will generally be in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com