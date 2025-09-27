Q2 Billings Area Weather: Less Smoke And More Warmth Coming On Sunday

BILLINGS — As expected, and thankfully, we weren't quite as smoky on Saturday in Montana and Wyoming as we were on Friday, but we still had more than our fair share of haze and smoke in the region. We will maintain our clear sky tonight with more areas of haze and smoke, but it will continue to push northward tonight and Sunday.

A large trough of low pressure is pushing down the West Coast at this time, and some its clouds will begin moving into the northern Rockies Sunday and Monday. Although a few showers will be possible in central Montana and western Wyoming, most of what falls will be in far western Montana. Another surge will arrive next Tuesday.

High pressure will try to rebuild late Tuesday and Wednesday, but it won't be successful. The rest of that Pacific storm will push eastward from Thursday through next Saturday. We can expect more clouds, gusty wind, cooler air, and better chances for rain and a few thunderstorms. Mountain snow will also be possible by next Saturday.