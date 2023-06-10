Q2 Billings Area Weather: Less heavy rain but still some chance of rain all week

Watch Now
BILLINGS — The threat for flooding will be a little less in the next couple of days, as drier air works in from the northeast. Localized impacts are still possible through Monday.

These threats include water-covered roads, flooded basements, rural road damage, and overflowing small streams and canals, Even if you have a low probability of rain to occur, be prepared for any storm to bring about localized flooding.

The threat for showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will be mainly confined to the mountains and foothills on Sunday and Monday as the eastern plains have already started to dry out.

A cold front Wednesday will trip some showers and a few thunderstorms may be stronger with wind and hail. Cooler and somewhat drier days will follow on Thursday and Friday.

