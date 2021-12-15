Q2 Billings Area Weather: Leave time to travel Wednesday morning.

BILLINGS — Behind a cold front Tuesday night through Wedensday morning comes much colder temperatures and snow. Snow around the mountains near Livingston gets going in the evening, starts around Billings near midnight, moves to Sheridan and Miles City around 2 a.m. and toward the Dakotas by sunrise.

With the warm temperatures Tuesday (Billings tied the December 14 record of 56 for a high), the snow will melt as it hits the roads and sidewalks, then re-freezes. Expect icy roads under for your Wednesday morning commute.

The heaviest snow will fall around the time of morning commute (7 a.m.). Most areas will see 1 to 4 inches of snow but especially the higher hills could see 5 or more inches of snow.

The snow will taper off from west to east throughout the day Wednesday, exiting into the Dakotas after 3 p.m.

Lows will be in the mid teens in the east to the mid 20s in the west. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the 20s to low 30s. Lows for Wednesday night will drop into the teens to single digits.