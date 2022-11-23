Q2 Billings Area Weather: Latest short term holiday travel concerns

BILLINGS — You can still make it safely to grandma's house for Thanksgiving and back again. There are just a few hazards you should be aware of depending on your travels.

Strong winds with 45 to 60 mph gusts will continue over the western foothills near Livingston and Big Timber impacting travel on I-90 west of Billings. Gusty winds of 25 to 40 mph are expected for the rest of southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Wednesday as a cold front moves thorugh.

The disturbance moving through the area Wednesday and Wednesday night not only creates wind but generates snow showers. Snow accumulations in the higher elevations look to be 3 to 6 inches with some light accumulations in the mountain foothills. For the lower elevations, the concerns are blowing snow and roads could become slick Wednesday.

Seasonal temperatures are expected through Sunday with most highs in the 40s. Friday will be the warmest day we will see for a while with some areas reaching the low 50s.

Winds will be gusty along the western foothills through the weekend. Early next week is definitely trending colder and perhaps with more snow, but the details need some working out.