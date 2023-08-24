Q2 Billings Area Weather: Late summer temperatures persist with isolated storms

BILLINGS — We get a little cooler Friday but things bounce right back up over the weekend to above average temperatures. Isolated storms are possible this Saturday as well.

A few thunderstorms developed over the Dakotas Thursday evening. Heavy rain, wind, a couple of land spouts developed.

As we move the clock ahead through time, cooler air settles across the area for Friday afternoon. That will be the cool day, with high in the 70s to low 80s with Billings likely reaching 80 to 85 Saturday afternoon.

A few isolated storms will stay mainly a little bit closer to the mountains and a few scattered isolated storms on Saturday have a better chance of making it into the lower elevations.

A little more active weather and it becomes little bit warmer on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. There is a good chance of us hitting the low nineties Monday and Tuesday before that next weather system over around Seattle and Spokane moves in and starts to bring a little cooler air back into the mix.

Morning, temperatures will be mainly in the fifties, forties and the mountain foothills. A little bit of that smoke and haze hangs around again Friday with the highs mainly in the seventies to mid eighties and will push it into Saturday afternoon.

