Q2 Billings Area Weather: Late Showers With More Rain & Snow Saturday PM

BILLINGS — The first of two cold fronts pushed over Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and it brought snow to the mountains with mainly rain with a little snow to lower elevations. More rain and snow will be possible both in the mountains and also the lower elevations of southeast Montana overnight, but most amounts will remain low.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through late Saturday afternoon for the mountains of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The highest elevations could receive 8-12 inches of snow. A second cold front will push over the area late Saturday, bringing rain and a little snow to lower elevations through evening.

That second cold front will also drop our temperatures back below average for Sunday, and they'll likely remain below average through most of next week. There will be isolated showers of snow and rain possible for lower elevations, but most of the precipitation next week will be in the mountains, and even there it won't be too heavy.