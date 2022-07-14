Q2 Billings Area Weather: Late afternoon storms possible again today

BILLINGS — We’ll be behind a weak cold front that will knock down the heat just a bit today, but it will still be quite hot in spots. A few showers or thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon into the evening with some storms turning strong to severe. Gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail will be possible. Storms will be isolated in nature, so many areas won’t see any rain.

Showers and isolated storms will be possible again late tomorrow afternoon. A few storms will have the potential to turn strong or severe. We’ll keep a close watch.

The weekend is shaping up to be a dry and very hot one with some areas trying to reach the 100s on Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 80s (west) and 90s/100s elsewhere on Friday, 90s/100s through the weekend, 90s on Monday then 80s/90s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will mainly be in the 50s/60s for the foreseeable future.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

