Q2 Billings Area Weather: Last chances at rain before a period of heat and dry conditions

BILLINGS — Friday and Saturday stay a little unsettled, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Next week is all about watch in the afternoon thermometer climb.



With our region under a northwesterly flow aloft, a series of disturbances slipping down from Canada will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly the afternoons and evening through Saturday . Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than normal with highs in the 70s to low 80s Friday and Saturday. The chance of showers will decrease Sunday. Warmer and drier conditions develop next week as strong high pressure builds over the northern Rockies. Temperatures climb to about 90 degrees Tuesday and triple digit heat is possible by next Thursday. We may even challenge a few record daily highs.