Q2 Billings Area Weather: Labor Day rain is front and center in the forecast. And a bunch cooler for now.

FORECAST SUNDAY EVENING SEP 3, 2023
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03 19:40:52-04

BILLINGS — Significantly cooler for Monday and Tuesday with cloudy conditions and rain expected. Strong thunderstorms are possible in southeast Montana that may produce heavy rainfall

Showers and thunderstorms will move from west to east Monday night through Tuesday, with isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms possible in southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming in the afternoon and evening. These could produce large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rain.

After reaching 80s and 90s Sunday afternoon, high temperatures Monday will range from the upper 50s west of Billings to the low 80s closer to the Dakotas. Most of the area will be 65 yo 75 Tuesday afternoon and mainly sunny.

North of Billings, rain totals will be lighter, but could reach 1 to 2 inches total elsewhere.

