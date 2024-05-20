Q2 Billings Area Weather: Keep the rain gear close this week

BILLINGS — The week ahead will be cooler than average with at least some chance of rain or mountaiShowers and mountain snow are expected Monday through Tuesday across

Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

The best areas for a wetting rain will be from Billings and I-90/US-212 to the south.

Significant wet snow of 6 to 14 inches is expected over the area mountains. This will make the back country raw and chilly with difficult travel.

There will be a brief break in the rain and snow Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, another significant storm system moves into the area bringing widespread rain and mountain snow through Friday.

The weekend forecast keeps a chance of showers going each day through Memorial Day.

The rest is in the details.