Q2 Billings Area Weather: January ends with mild days, but February is having none of that

BILLINGS — The winds die down through Tuesday. Warmer than average temperatures will tell the story but the winds returned by the weekend. Then colder air arrives with a much better chance of snow.

Expect more wind from Billings towards the West with gusts in the Big Timber and Harlowton area still reaching around 40 MPH overnight through early Tuesday. Temperatures early will be into the teens to low 20s in most of eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Afternoon readings will range from the mid 30s to the upper 40s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. A few places are likely reaching 50°.

Clouds increase on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures are still above seasonal averages, hitting mining readings into the 30s and 40s.

Winds will increase Friday and Saturday across the region as a cold front approaches. That will bring areas of rain switching to snow Saturday afternoon and evening, with all snow likely by Sunday as temperatures drop.

We will be updating the forecast as the week progresses. But right now, there is a good chance that Monday and Tuesday will be in the single digits to low teens for afternoon highs and close to zero in the mornings.