Q2 Billings Area Weather: January ends on an un-winterlike note on Saturday

BILLINGS — One disturbance exited our region yesterday, and a second pushed over Montana and Wyoming beginning early today. It's been unseasonably mild with some gusty wind, but more wind and mild air are in the forecast. Far eastern Montana will have a different kind of night and morning, with light rain and freezing rain possible. Please drive carefully!

Eastern Montana will have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Saturday morning due to the potential for the mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. It will be light, but could still be dangerous in areas. Further west we will have Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings in effect through Saturday afternoon with 45-65 mph gusts possible in our windiest areas.

The last day of January and the first week of February will remain unseasonably mild for Montana and Wyoming. We'll only have isolated showers of rain and mountain snow, but daily chances for breezy to windy weather. The windiest days will likely be Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and most of our highs will reach the 50s with a few lower 60s.