Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's 'Get Outside' weather

BILLINGS — The warm-up really kicks in today as flow from the southwest will push temperatures into the 60s and 70s through Friday. A few spots may even flirt with 80° tomorrow. Billings could tie a record high if we hit 77°. It will be a mainly dry day, but some moisture could sneak in bringing a slight chance for rain showers west and north of Yellowstone County this afternoon into the evening as a low slides across.

Expecting breezy conditions today in the Magic City, but it will be stronger at times along the western foothills with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Surface winds will increase to our east tomorrow into Friday with gusts up to 40 mph possible especially around the Baker and Ekalaka areas. Winds will be quite strong in northern Wyoming on Friday with gusts over 40 mph possible.

A deep upper level low will move south of the region across the weekend bringing a very good chance for rain in the lower elevations along with a hefty amount of mountain snow. Looking at a blend of models, the mountains could receive up to a foot of snowfall. Some areas in the lower elevations could even get an inch if there is a full transition to snow during the overnight hours.

In terms of moisture, lower elevations could pick up around 1" (give or take) while the mountains could receive up to a couple of inches.

Temperatures will cool down across the weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s before a return to near seasonal temperatures Monday and Tuesday as highs climb back into the 50s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com