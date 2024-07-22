Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's about to get very hot again

BILLINGS — We start the week off on a dry note with only a very slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the Beartooths and Absarokas during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. A slight chance of daily showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s on Monday.

It will also be another hazy day as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region. Most of the smoke should stay aloft, but some could make it down to the surface, bringing only minimal visibility and respiratory threats. Still, be sure to monitor the air quality if you have a sensitivity to wildfire smoke if you plan to go outside.

Tuesday begins a period of extreme heat as a daytime temperatures rise into the upper 90s to low 100s through Thursday. Wildfire smoke may keep the temperatures down a degree or two, though. Record heat is possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Due to the extreme heat, an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for much of the Q2 viewing area. Heat index values could reach up to 110°! Stay indoors as much of possible. If you must go outside, limit your time and stay hydrated.

Behind the cold front, daytime temperatures will cool down into the upper 80s to low 90s Friday through the weekend with daily showers and thunderstorms still possible.

With limited rain, hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds, elevated fire concerns will remain through Thursday. Don't cause a spark!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com