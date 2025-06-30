Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's about to get hot

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep conditions dry and sunny on Monday, with daytime temperatures warming into the mid-80s for most of the area.

Heat intensifies beginning Tuesday, with highs climbing into the upper 80s to mid-90s through Thursday. Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day, when some areas north and east of Billings could reach or exceed 100 degrees. Be sure to take necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion if you'll be spending time outdoors during this stretch.

A surge of monsoonal moisture is forecast to move in starting Tuesday, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

Some forecast models suggest a Pacific system may move in by the end of the week, which could cool temperatures back to near seasonal levels by Friday (Independence Day) and increase the chances of rain.

Nighttime lows will generally be in the 50s and 60s this week, though some spots may not drop below 70 degrees Wednesday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com