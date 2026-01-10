Q2 Billings Area Weather: It will feel more like spring than winter this weekend

BILLINGS — We had another fairly seasonable day in Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and although it wasn't as warm as recent weeks have been, we were still a handful of degrees above average for early January. The gusty wind we had during the day will continue tonight, and that will keep lows warmer than they should be Saturday morning.

We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds over the northern Rockies. The wind we began getting Friday will only get stronger and more widespread, unfortunately, both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be easy to take for early January, though, rising into the 40s and lower 50s.

The ridge will continue to dominate the weather of the western United States through most of next week, but a few small waves will move up and over that ridge, and over our region. We'll have a slight chance for showers, but a better chance for even stronger wind Monday and Tuesday. We will remain warmer than average through next week.