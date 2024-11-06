Q2 Billings Area Weather: Quite chilly on Wednesday as snow and wind exit

BILLINGS — Snow and wind moving out Wednesday morning as high pressure begins to slowly take over, bringing dry conditions and warmer temperatures Thursday through early next week.

A weaker cold front is forecast to pass through Saturday night into Sunday morning, but this one will have less moisture attached to it, so only expecting a slight chance of rain and snow through Tuesday. Winds will be on the increase with gusts in excess of 50 mph Saturday night into early Monday morning.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-30s to low 40s on Wednesday, mid-40s to mid-50s on Thursday, mainly 50s on Friday, 50s and 60s on Saturday, 50s on Sunday and Monday then 40s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s and 20s on Wednesday night then 20s and 30s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com