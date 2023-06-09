Q2 Billings Area Weather: It warms and it storms with chains of heavy rains

BILLINGS — For the first eight days of June, Billings has had seven with above-average temperatures and six with measurable rainfall. And that persistent day-to-day heavy rain has led to areas with flooding all around the region.

Scattered, slow-moving thunderstorms will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall through late Thursday night. For areas that have already seen heavy rain over the past week, saturated soils will produce rapid runoff of heavy rainfall and produce flash flooding.

Each day through Saturday has a chance for storms with heavy rain potential, and flooding may result. Possible impacts include water-covered roads, flooded basements, rural road damage, and overflowing small streams and canals.

Watch out for rapid water rises, washed-out roads, plugged culverts, flooded basements and mud and debris flows in recent burn areas. Avoid driving through flooded roads.